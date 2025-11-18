Dallas opens World Cup volunteer center at Fair Park

The Brief Dallas' World Cup Volunteer Center opened on Tuesday at the Food and Fiber Pavilion in Fair Park. Over 15,000 applicants are expected to try out for about 6,000 volunteer positions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Dallas will host nine matches—including a semi-final—at AT&T Stadium, the most of any host city.



Dallas is about to be on the world stage, hosting nine matches for the FIFA 2026 World Cup. And it will take lots of help to pull it off.

Thousands of volunteers will be placed in various positions throughout the region.

World Cup Volunteers

What we know:

The World Cup Volunteer Center officially opened on Tuesday inside the Food and Fiber Pavilion at Dallas Fair Park.

The volunteer center will be the hub for processing and preparing volunteers.

More than 15,000 applicants are expected to attend volunteer tryouts. That number will be whittled down to just over 6,000 by opening day.

It’s the second-highest number of volunteers in any host city.

Related article

What they're saying:

"I’m proud to say we had a large number of people that signed up for a chance to be a volunteer and today that process begins with tryouts to select the 6,000+ volunteers that will serve FIFA and our North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee next summer," said Monica Paul with the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee.

"You will be the first to greet our international friends. You will be the one who will display that welcoming spirit and you will be the daily ambassadors every single day they are here. So I wanna thank you in advance. Thank you for your time. Thank you for your dedication. And thank you for the enthusiasm that I know you’re going to bring," added Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert.

What's next:

Dallas is preparing to play a pivotal role in the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

AT&T Stadium will host nine matches, including a semi-final. That’s more matches than any other host city in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Dallas will also host the International Broadcast Center for journalists at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.