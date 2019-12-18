Dallas officer shoots armed man who refused to drop his weapon

An armed man was critically injured after being shot by police in far north Dallas Wednesday morning.

Dallas police said they got a call about a man with a gun firing shots near the Galleria around 2:30 a.m. Officers found him on the street just east of the Dallas North Tollway at the intersection of Spring Valley and Noel roads.

The officers ordered the man to put down his gun. They also fired a shotgun loaded with bean bags at him hoping to get him to surrender, police said.

Police said the officers tried for several minutes to use a non-lethal approach. A former SWAT officer who was at the scene had orders to fire a single shot only as a last resort.

But the man continued to advance at the officers with a handgun and police said they were left with no choice.

“The officer showed great restraint in trying to communicate with him. I mean, they spent several minutes out here trying to communicate with him but again he refused. Also when they deployed the less-lethal weapon it did strike him but he still refused to drop the weapon,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell with the Dallas Police Department.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Spring Valley Road remains closed off in both directions because of the investigation. It’s not yet clear when it will reopen.