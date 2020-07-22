Dallas officer breaks barriers with guitar music

A rookie Dallas police officer is using music to make connections with people in the community.

Officer Michael Morey has a doctorate degree in classical guitar. He used to teach at the University of North Texas and several other colleges.

He left that career because he said he wanted to make a bigger impact on the community.

Earlier this month, Morey used his guitar skills to help build trust with a woman who was hesitant to interact with the police.

“At one point, I thought it would be a really nice mountain to overcome. If she went from being really resistant and dismissive to being really acceptive and cooperative with us,” he said.

Later that night, the officers also helped the woman recover her stolen bag.

Advertisement

Morey said he aspires to be the kind of officer that is respected and embraced by the community.