Dallas officer arrested on theft charges
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer turned himself in to face felony theft charges.
What we know:
Sr. Cpl. Le Chau is accused of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000, which is a third-degree felony.
According to the Dallas Police Department, he turned himself in at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and posted bond the same day.
Chau has been with DPD since 2013 and most recently was assigned to the Basic Academy.
He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
Featured
What we don't know:
The police department did not offer any details about the case or the circumstances surrounding the theft charge.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff's Office.