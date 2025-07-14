Dallas officer arrested on theft charges

article

The Brief Dallas Sr. Cpl. Le Chau is accused of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000. He turned himself in this past Thursday to face the third-degree felony charge. He has worked for DPD since 2013 and was assigned to the Basic Academy.



A Dallas police officer turned himself in to face felony theft charges.

What we know:

Sr. Cpl. Le Chau is accused of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000, which is a third-degree felony.

According to the Dallas Police Department, he turned himself in at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and posted bond the same day.

Chau has been with DPD since 2013 and most recently was assigned to the Basic Academy.

He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The police department did not offer any details about the case or the circumstances surrounding the theft charge.