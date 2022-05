article

A Dallas police officer is accused of driving while intoxicated.

Sr. Cpl. Daniel Jamieson was arrested on Memorial Day in McKinney. He’s now in the Collin County jail.

Jamieson is a 14-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department.

The 39-year-old is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Divers recover body of Grapevine Lake drowning victim