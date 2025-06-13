Dallas police chase ends in crash, temporarily closes lanes of Dallas North Tollway

article

The Brief A Dallas police chase ended with a crash on Friday afternoon. A suspect ran over the foot of an officer while driving away from an apparent vehicle break-in. All southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway were temporarily closed at Northwest Highway.



Dallas North Tollway crash

What we know:

Dallas police say around 1:30 p.m., officers saw a "known suspect" attempting to break into a vehicle.

When officers approached, the suspect drove over an officer's foot while attempting to escape.

Additional officers chased the suspect to the Dallas North Tollway and Wycliff Avenue, where the suspect crashed.

The North Texas Tollway Authority announced all southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway were closed at Northwest Highway.

The lanes were reopened to traffic by 3:40 p.m.

The officer was treated at the scene. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.