Dallas police chase ends in crash, temporarily closes lanes of Dallas North Tollway
DALLAS - A police chase ended in a crash on the Dallas North Tollway that temporarily closed the southbound lanes on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
Dallas police say around 1:30 p.m., officers saw a "known suspect" attempting to break into a vehicle.
When officers approached, the suspect drove over an officer's foot while attempting to escape.
Additional officers chased the suspect to the Dallas North Tollway and Wycliff Avenue, where the suspect crashed.
The North Texas Tollway Authority announced all southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway were closed at Northwest Highway.
The lanes were reopened to traffic by 3:40 p.m.
The officer was treated at the scene. The suspect was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The name of the suspect has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Police, the NTTA.