All lanes of Dallas North Tollway closed at Northwest Highway after fatal motorcycle crash

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway at Northwest Highway were closed Friday morning following a fatal motorcycle crash, according to the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA).

The NTTA expects the closures to last through rush hour. Southbound lanes are shut down at Northwest Highway, while northbound traffic is being diverted off the tollway at Lovers Lane.

Drivers can continue on the access road but are unable to re-enter the tollway.

Officials are advising drivers to expect delays in the area throughout the morning. Police have not yet released the cause of the crash.