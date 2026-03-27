'No Kings' protests happening throughout DFW this weekend
DALLAS - Thousands of people across the nation are expected to protest against the Trump administration this weekend. There are No Kings rallies scheduled in dozens of cities throughout North Texas.
DFW No Kings Rallies
There are more than a dozen cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with planned No Kings rallies on Saturday. They include:
Allen: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Watters Creek
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/922413/
Arlington: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 700 Abram Street
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/907529/
Athens: 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Henderson County Court at Law
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901718/
Burleson: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at 100 NW John Jones Drive
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/903138/
Carrollton: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 1901 E. Belt Line Road
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901957/
Corsicana: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Corsicana Visitor Center
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/906399/
Denton: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Denton Courthouse Square
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901003/
Farmersville: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the public park next to the Exxon Station
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/906154/
Flower Mound: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Cross Timbers Road and Long Prairie Road
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/900981/
Forney: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. by registration only
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/917157/
Frisco: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on FM 423 between Stonebrook Parkway and Main Street
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/902061/
Garland: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at 2949 George Bush Freeway
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/908152/
Granbury: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Hood County Courthouse
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/907881/
Greenville: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on the corner of Kari Lane and Wesley Street
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/911609/
Hillsboro: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hill County Courthouse
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/908044/
Irving: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Irving City Hall
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/926566/
Jacksboro: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Jack County Courthouse
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/918531/
McKinney: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on the northwest side of Hwy. 380 and Hwy. 75
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901253/
Midlothian: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Heritage Park
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/914875/
Mineral Wells: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in Downtown Mineral Wells
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/909281/
Rockwall: 2 – 5 p.m. at the Rockwall County Courthouse
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/921407/
Southlake: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Southlake Town Square’s Rustin Park
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/903935/
Plano: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the northeast corner of Parker and Preston roads
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/910508/
Weatherford: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Parker County Courthouse
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/908724/
Wylie: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at 742 E FM 544
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/921170/
FOX 4 will have live streaming coverage of the protests on the FOX Local app. FOX4News.com will also have live updates on the crowds, road closures, police activity, and more.
No Kings on March 28
Since June, millions of people have taken part in No Kings rallies nationwide, alleging President Donald Trump is abusing his power.
What they're saying:
This time around, organizers hope to continue that message.
"3,000 towns, cities, neighborhoods – we will be loud, proud, joyful, and determined in defense of our rights, defense of our democratic country," said Deirdre Schifeling, the American Civil Liberty Union’s chief political and advocacy officer.
The other side:
The Trump administration has not responded to Saturday’s planned protests. However, last year, Republican leaders slammed the gatherings.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the No Kings website and past news coverage.