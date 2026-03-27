'No Kings' protests happening throughout DFW this weekend

The Brief Nationwide "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration are scheduled for Saturday, with thousands expected to attend. Over two dozen rallies will take place across North Texas, including major gatherings in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Denton, Irving, Plano, and Southlake. Live coverage of the crowds, potential road closures, and police activity will be available on the FOX Local app and FOX4News.com.



Thousands of people across the nation are expected to protest against the Trump administration this weekend. There are No Kings rallies scheduled in dozens of cities throughout North Texas.

DFW No Kings Rallies

There are more than a dozen cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with planned No Kings rallies on Saturday. They include:

Allen: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Watters Creek

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/922413/

Arlington: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 700 Abram Street

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/907529/

Athens: 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Henderson County Court at Law

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901718/

Burleson: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at 100 NW John Jones Drive

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/903138/

Carrollton: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 1901 E. Belt Line Road

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901957/

Corsicana: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Corsicana Visitor Center

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/906399/

Denton: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Denton Courthouse Square

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901003/

Farmersville: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the public park next to the Exxon Station

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/906154/

Flower Mound: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Cross Timbers Road and Long Prairie Road

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/900981/

Forney: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. by registration only

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/917157/

Frisco: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on FM 423 between Stonebrook Parkway and Main Street

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/902061/

Garland: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at 2949 George Bush Freeway

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/908152/

Granbury: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Hood County Courthouse

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/907881/

Greenville: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on the corner of Kari Lane and Wesley Street

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/911609/

Hillsboro: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hill County Courthouse

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/908044/

Irving: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Irving City Hall

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/926566/

Jacksboro: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Jack County Courthouse

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/918531/

McKinney: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on the northwest side of Hwy. 380 and Hwy. 75

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901253/

Midlothian: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Heritage Park

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/914875/

Mineral Wells: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in Downtown Mineral Wells

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/909281/

Rockwall: 2 – 5 p.m. at the Rockwall County Courthouse

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/921407/

Southlake: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Southlake Town Square’s Rustin Park

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/903935/

Plano: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the northeast corner of Parker and Preston roads

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/910508/

Weatherford: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Parker County Courthouse

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/908724/

Wylie: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at 742 E FM 544

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/921170/

FOX 4 will have live streaming coverage of the protests on the FOX Local app. FOX4News.com will also have live updates on the crowds, road closures, police activity, and more.

No Kings on March 28

Since June, millions of people have taken part in No Kings rallies nationwide, alleging President Donald Trump is abusing his power.

What they're saying:

This time around, organizers hope to continue that message.

"3,000 towns, cities, neighborhoods – we will be loud, proud, joyful, and determined in defense of our rights, defense of our democratic country," said Deirdre Schifeling, the American Civil Liberty Union’s chief political and advocacy officer.

The other side:

The Trump administration has not responded to Saturday’s planned protests. However, last year, Republican leaders slammed the gatherings.