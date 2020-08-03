Dallas native opts out of playing football for Washington State due to COVID-19 concerns

Football experts and attorneys say college players may have a legal right to opt-out of the season due to COVID-19 without losing their player or academic status.

On Sunday, dozens of Pac-12 conference football players said they are willing to sit out this season. That included a Dallas native who plays for Washington State University.

Kassidy Woods says he was told by his coach he had an issue with the players' group "We Are United" and its list of demands. Washington State University says no players have been cut or removed from the team.

Dallas-native Kassidy Woods says he is opting out this season for health reasons but is upset his coach allegedly has problems with the group calling for change.

Dozens of Pac-12 football players flooded social media with posts using the hashtag #weareunited. The college athletes are demanding added coronavirus precautions and want financial compensation and racial justice improvements or they would boycott practice and games.

Woods is a wide receiver at Washington State. He says he has, as the school is allowing players to do, opted out of playing this season for health concerns. He could still remain on scholarship, but he is not allowed to participate in team activities anymore. He says his locker was cleared out.

“I feel like there is no set plan in place that ensures we will be safe this season and given that I have a sickle cell trait and this virus impacts the repertory system,” he said.

Woods says his head coach told him opting out for health reasons was fine but said “there would be an issue if he aligned” with the group of players threating a boycott over their demands.

“I stand behind it all,” Woods said. “I would not have done it if I wasn’t ten toes down about this movement and everything that has been listed.”

A spokesperson for the Washington State Athletic Department said they had no comment about We Are United but said "no players have been cut, no one has been removed from the team, no scholarships have been withdrawn."

Elijah Higgins is a Texas native and plays for Stanford. He tweeted saying "we are using our platform to ignite a conversation that is long overdue."

Walter Musgrove is a lawyer and NFL agent. He says the athletes might have legal standing for opting out because of health reasons.

“There is a thing called a force majeure. Essentially, it’s a legal term for ‘Act of God,’” Musgrove said. “When there is something that occurs that prohibits, if you will, someone from performing a certain term of a contract. In this situation, you can argue the pandemic impairs a student-athlete’s ability to safely perform the terms of a scholarship agreement.”

Musgrove says depending of the success from the Pac-12 players, other players from conferences like the Big 12 and SEC may do the same.

At this time, Woods says he wants to stay at Washington State and has no desire to transfer.

