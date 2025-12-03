No driver? No problem! Uber launches driverless rides in Dallas

article

The Brief Uber has introduced a new, autonomous vehicle (AV) ride option in Dallas, allowing users to be matched with a car that operates without a human driver through the standard UberX, Comfort, and Comfort Electric services. The operation begins with a small number of AVs covering a 9-square-mile radius in central Dallas (including Downtown, Uptown, and Deep Ellum) and will gradually expand its fleet in the coming months and years. The service is being piloted with no extra cost.



Dallas commuters are no strangers to traffic, but they are about to become pioneers of the future.

Forget small talk or tipping… your next Uber could be a robotaxi. Using your familiar Uber app, you could find yourself chauffeured to your destination by a driverless car.

How to get a driverless Uber

How it Works:

Requesting a Ride: Open your Uber app and request a ride as you normally would.

Automatic Matching: If you choose UberX, Comfort, or Comfort Electric options, the app may randomly match your request with an autonomous vehicle. The ride will also be identified as an "AV ride."

No Extra Cost: This feature does not cost more than a standard ride.

The Option to Decline: If you are not comfortable being driven by an AV, you will have the option to decline the match and request a standard, driver-operated vehicle.

Where are the driverless cars in Dallas?

Dig deeper:

Uber's full fleet of driverless cars will not deploy all at once. The company is starting with a small number of AVs but plans to introduce hundreds to Dallas streets in the coming months and years.

The initial operation covers a 9-square-mile radius in Dallas, focusing on high-density areas. These AVs will operate in downtown, Deep Ellum, Uptown, and Turtle Creek.

For a limited time during the initial rollout, a safety operator will be present in the vehicle to monitor the ride and ensure a smooth process.

If a passenger experiences an issue or is uncomfortable, there are "pull over" buttons they can utilize. Also, if you wish to speak to someone, the car will connect you directly to a live Uber support specialist.

What they're saying:

Annie Duvnjak, Uber's head of global autonomous mobility operations, spoke about the passenger experience.

"You get in the car and it's like, 'wow, this is no one's touching the wheel, nothing's happening,' and you're just moving, and it's a normal trip," Duvnjak said. "And it feels so magical in that moment. And then after a time, it just feels normal... You're in a normal ride, you're on the phone with a friend, you're doing whatever you normally would, and the rides are able to just drive on the streets as normal."