Dallas murder, sexual assault suspect arrested in Addison

The US Marshals arrested a man with warrants for a Dallas murder and sexual assault in Addison on Saturday.

30-year-old Keldrick Hines was taken into custody on Addison Road.

Previous mugshot for Keldrick Hines

He was wanted in connection to a homicide on Ables Lane in northwest Dallas from October 2022 and an aggravated sexual assault in September 2022.

Police say he is also a suspect in another case.

Hines was taken to the Dallas County Jail.