Dallas mother, 8-year-old daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide

A woman and her 8-year-old daughter were found dead Monday after an hours-long police standoff.

Dallas police said a man and a woman got into an argument just after midnight at their home near Camp Wisdom Road in South Dallas.

The 35-year-old man grabbed a gun and started shooting.

The man got out of the house and called the police but the couple’s 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter were still inside.

When Dallas SWAT officers entered the house around 6 a.m., the woman shot at them. One officer was grazed by a bullet as they retreated.

Police went back into the house three hours later and found the woman and the little girl both dead.

“No matter how much violence we respond to in a city and throughout my almost 22 years in law enforcement, these kind of scenarios are the absolute worst,” said Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.

Police said the 12-year-old son made it out of the home safely. They did not give any details on if he was released or able to escape on his own.