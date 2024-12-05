Surveillance photo shows South Dallas DART shooting suspect holding up long gun

The Brief Police are still looking for the man who opened fire Tuesday afternoon at the DART MLK Jr. Station in South Dallas. Two people were shot. They were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions, and no updates have been given. DART confirms a surveillance image circulating online shows the suspect at the DART station platform holding up a long gun. DART riders say it's a scary reminder to always be vigilant.



Police are looking for a man who shot two people in the middle of the afternoon at a DART station near Fair Park in South Dallas.

The shooting happened Tuesday.

A surveillance photo shows a man holding a long gun. People were in the area with their children when the shooting happened around 4 p.m.

One mother, who asked FOX 4 not to show her face or use her name, was at the MLK Jr. Station at the time with her 3- and 5-year-old boys.

"It was very scary for me because you don’t know where the bullets are coming from," she said. "And you see kids waking around. That’s what did it for me."

Two people were shot and transported to a hospital.

DART says a surveillance image that’s been shared on social media is from one of its cameras and shows the suspect with a long gun.

FOX 4 spoke with a different mother who didn’t want her name used. She saw the shooting while she was with her 4-month-old girl.

"Like bullets started flying, and I could see that junk grazing. So I hopped back on the train real fast, and I saw somebody lying there," she recalled.

DART has not released information about what led to the shooting or info on the suspect.

Throughout the past 12 months, DART reported 2,355 class A offenses, including assault, drug, robbery, theft and other offenses. It’s an increase from the previous year.

DART’s data from 2023 revealed 1,995 offenses, which was a 25% increase from 2022.

In 2022, DART says it saw an increase in ridership. And in 2023, it hired 100 transit security officers to assist DART police. So, more crimes might be getting reported or spotted.

For riders who witnessed Tuesday’s shooting from the DRT platform, it’s a scary reminder to stay vigilant.

"It definitely lets you know that people are like really trigger-happy, and they’re starting to get out of hand with it," one person said.

No arrests have been made.

DART has not given an update on the two victims.