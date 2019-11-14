Dallas middle school teacher recognized with prestigious award, $25K check

article

A Dallas ISD middle school teacher was surprised with the so-called ‘Oscars of Teaching.’

J.L. Long Middle School teacher Susan Moreno was the recipient of the Milken Educator Award for Teaching Excellence.

Administrators surprised Moreno Thursday morning with the award and a check for $25,0000. She thought it was a routine assembly.

Moreno teaches in a dual language classroom and even developed a dual-language curriculum for the district.

"Susan Moreno understands the value of being bilingual and multicultural in an interconnected world," said Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley. "What's more, the gift of language is a precursor to all higher learning. In any language, we are proud to welcome her to the National Milken Educator Network."

"Susan Moreno exemplifies the grit and devotion to students demonstrated by all great teachers and is most deserving of this award,” said DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa. “Kudos to Ms. Moreno for her countless contributions to J.L. Long students and families and to the Milken Family Foundation for its ongoing recognition of extraordinary educators."

Moreno is the only teacher in the state of Texas to receive the award and just one of 40 recipients nationwide.