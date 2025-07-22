Expand / Collapse search

Dallas ME identifies truck driver who died in crash involving DART bus

Published  July 22, 2025 2:17pm CDT
Far Northeast Dallas
    • The semi-truck driver who died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a DART bus has been identified as 42-year-old Jerrell Monte Mathis.
    • Dallas Fire-Rescue officials stated the crash occurred after the truck driver lost consciousness or had a medical emergency.
    • Seven people were hospitalized, with one in a critical but stable condition; the cause of Mathis' death has not yet been released.

DALLAS - The driver of the semi-truck that died in a multi-vehicle crash, including a DART bus, has been identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Truck driver identified

What we know:

The driver, 42-year-old Jerrell Monte Mathis, was driving the semi-truck near the intersection of Plano and Miller Roads in Dallas around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

A Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus, another semi, and a passenger car were involved in the crash.

Seven people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One person is in a critical but stable condition. The other five victims are expected to be okay.

Dallas Police say Mathis experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released Mathis' cause of death.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department, DART, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

