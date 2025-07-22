Dallas ME identifies truck driver who died in crash involving DART bus
DALLAS - The driver of the semi-truck that died in a multi-vehicle crash, including a DART bus, has been identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.
Truck driver identified
What we know:
The driver, 42-year-old Jerrell Monte Mathis, was driving the semi-truck near the intersection of Plano and Miller Roads in Dallas around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
A Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus, another semi, and a passenger car were involved in the crash.
Seven people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One person is in a critical but stable condition. The other five victims are expected to be okay.
Dallas Police say Mathis experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash.
What we don't know:
The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released Mathis' cause of death.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department, DART, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.