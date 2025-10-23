Dallas mayor's office denies ‘security concerns’ led to absence

The Brief Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson skipped a public event on Thursday, which an official initially attributed to "security reasons." The mayor's spokesperson later denied the claim. The reason for Mayor Johnson's no-show remains a mystery.



Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was a no-show at a scheduled public event on Thursday.

That sparked some confusion and the announcement that the mayor’s public appearances are temporarily canceled due to security concerns.

But the mayor’s office said it’s not true.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

What's new:

Workforce Czar Lynn McBee told the audience at an event to mark a new partnership between the city and Goodwill that the mayor was not in attendance because of an issue surrounding his security. No specifics were provided.

"I want to share Mayor Johnson had planned to be with us today, but was recently advised his public appearances are being temporarily suspended for security reasons," she said.

Instead of his public appearance, a video that Johnson filmed on Wednesday was played.

However, after the event, the mayor’s spokesperson denied the claim, noting that he had attended a public event on Thursday morning and has more events scheduled in the days ahead.

The backstory:

Mayor Johnson recently gained national attention after a dispute with Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

Johnson criticized Comeaux for rejecting a $25 million offer to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The mayor has previously told FOX News that he would support efforts by President Donald Trump to deport undocumented migrants accused of violent crimes.

He argued decisions involving $25 million deals should be reviewed publicly. Johnson also said the partnership could be a way to bring in money that the city and police department need.

Related article

What we don't know:

We don’t know if Johnson’s recent comments created any security concerns, and his office denies that security issues had anything to do with his absence on Thursday.

However, Johnson’s office did not elaborate on his whereabouts.