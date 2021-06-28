Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair will help families for a 25th year

article

The city of Dallas is looking forward to a fresh start for in-person school this fall.

Mayor Eric Johnson said the school year will once again begin with the annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair for supplies.

"The pandemic was difficult for all of us but especially for the little ones. I have two boys at home. It’s been a real challenge for them. We’ve pushed through the worst of it and we’re ready to get back to building the future. The future begins with preparing kids for the next school year," he said.

This year’s event on Aug. 6 will have a walk-up option in Fair Park, as well as a drive-thru option like last year.

"Opportunities such as this fair can make a major difference when you’re just trying to put food on your family’s table. We’re still not quite back to where we used to be in terms of resources this year but we will again have supply packs that include things like pens, pencils, notebooks, folders, scissors, rulers, highlighters," Mayor Johnson said.

Many families count on the event each year to help take care of their students’ supplies.

The Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair program started 25 years ago serving 1,000 families. It now supports more than 35,000 families.

Dallas families do need to meet certain requirements. For more information or to register, visit mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com.