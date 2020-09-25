Dallas mayor says protests outside his home ‘part of the job’

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke publicly on Friday after Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated outside his home Thursday night.

“It's part of the job. I wish that people would actually come to the meetings and participate more in the public process in our city. I encourage that. I feel bad for my neighbors but we'll get through this,” Johnson said.

Dallas police called Thursday night's small demonstration peaceful and said no arrests were made.

It’s not the first time protesters have wound up in front of his White Rock Lake area home. Multiple protests have taken place on the street outside his residence since this summer, when Black Lives Matter protests began in Dallas.