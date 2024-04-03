Dallas mayor Eric Johnson calls for Chiefs to move back to Texas

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson wants to bring the Kansas City Chiefs back to their Texas roots.

Voters in Jackson County, Missouri, rejected an effort by the Chiefs to renovate Arrowhead Stadium and build a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals.

Mayor Johnson posted an article about what the vote could mean for the future of the Chiefs with the playful comment, "Welcome home, Dallas Texans!" He also added #CottonBowl in the post.

The team that is now known as the Chiefs was founded as the Dallas Texans in 1959, before relocating to Kansas City.

Mayor Johnson has previously lobbied on social media for an NFL to move a team to Dallas.

Johnson has suggested that the new team could be a part of the AFC and play in South Dallas.

Clark Hunt, the chairman and CEO of the Chiefs, lives in Dallas and has deep ties to the city.

The Cotton Bowl is receiving $140 million worth of renovations, its largest investment in the fair grounds' 137-year history.

Despite the Chiefs' renovation rejection, it is highly unlikely that the reigning Super Bowl champs will be moved out of Kansas City entirely.