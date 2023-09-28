Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson denies plans to seek for higher office after switch to Republican Party

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson publicly answered questions about his switch to the Republican Party on Thursday morning.

Johnson appeared on conservative radio host Mark Davis' show on 660am The Answer.

During the interview, Johnson denied misleading voters into re-electing him.

The position of mayor in Dallas in non-partisan, though Johnson served as a Democrat in the state legislature from 2010 to 2019.

After the op-ed in the Wall Street Journal announcing his change in party affiliation the Texas Democratic Party has called on Johnson to resign.

The mayor called the request "crazy."

"It is pretty crazy that there are folks who think I would even think about resigning my position as the Mayor of Dallas because I switched parties," Johnson told Davis. "Look, I just got re-elected with 98.7% of the vote and got more votes in 2023 than in 2019."

Many have speculated that the mayor's party switch could mean he is aspiring for higher office.

When asked, Johnson denied those claims.

"When I leave elected office in 2027 as the Mayor of Dallas, I am not running for anything else. I want to do this job. I want to do it the way I have been doing for the past four years," he said.

Johnson claims he never campaigned as a Democrat.

He also said he does not govern as a Democrat, and he is proud of his conservative Republican support.