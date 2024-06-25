Dallas mayor to host annual back to school event

article

The 28th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair is officially set for Aug. 2.

The event hosted by Mayor Eric Johnson will be at Fair Park.

It will supply thousands of families with free classroom essentials to help ensure students are ready for the new school year.

It also offers other free resources like health screenings, immunizations, and haircuts.

Families must pre-register by July 26 to attend.

To register, visit mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com.