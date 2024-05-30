Dallas Mavericks owner to bankroll pro-Trump super PAC in 2024 rematch with Biden

article

Former President Donald Trump is getting a major assist from a top Republican mega-donor as he works to close his fundraising deficit with President Biden in their 2024 election rematch.

Multi-billionaire Miriam Adelson, the controlling shareholder of the Las Vegas Sands gambling empire, plans to bankroll a pro-Trump super PAC called Preserve America, a source with knowledge of her plans confirmed to Fox News.

The super PAC was set up during Trump's unsuccessful 2020 re-election bid and is being re-launched to help the former president try to win back the White House in 2024.

Adelson and her late husband, casino magnate Sheldon Adelson , shelled out roughly $90 million to Preserve America four years ago. The source confirmed that the super PAC plans to increase its expenditures from what it spent in 2020 on behalf of Trump.

Adelson, who is the largest single owner of Las Vegas Sands and a majority stakeholder in the Dallas Mavericks professional basketball team, is also a physician and philanthropist. She has a net worth of $33.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, or $29.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Trump has been working for months to win over Adelson, who remained neutral during the 2024 GOP presidential primaries. He met with her twice last year at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and in Las Vegas, Nevada, as he attended the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership conference. Trump also dined with her in March at Mar-a-Lago and has spoken with her by phone a handful of times, sources confirm.

Adelson becomes the latest Republican mega-donor to financially support Trump.

Last week, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman said he would back the former president after previously calling for a "new generation of leaders" for the GOP.

Trump has been aiming to close his fundraising gap with Biden , and in April his campaign and the Republican National Committee for the first time outraised the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

While Trump has stepped up his fundraising, the Biden campaign still enjoyed an $84 million-to-$49 million cash-on-hand advantage at the end of April.

Preserve America will be steered by longtime Republican consultant Dave Carney. The hard-charging New Hampshire-based strategist has worked on numerous GOP presidential campaigns over the past four decades and for years has served as a top adviser to three-term Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Joe Biden is ruining our country with high prices, open borders and weakness abroad," Carney argued in a statement. "We’re going to do everything we can to stop him and return President Trump to the White House to put America First once again."

During the 2020 cycle, the super PAC was run by Chris LaCivita, another veteran Republican strategist who currently serves as a top adviser on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Preserve America will become one of a handful of pro-Trump super PACs. The main super PAC has been MAGA Inc., which is being overseen by Trump ally and former adviser Taylor Budowich.

