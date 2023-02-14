Fans get married at halftime of Dallas Mavericks game

It was night to remember for two Dallas Mavericks fans Monday night, as cheers of "Let's go Mavs" were mixed with "I dos."

At halftime of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Reid and Ellyn Malone got married at center court.

Mavs play-by-play man Mark Followill served as the officiant for the wedding and worked in plenty of basketball references for good measure.

They also got a special surprise from one of the Mavs sponsors.

"Our friends at Chime want to pay for your honeymoon," said Mavs center JaVale McGee in a pre-recorded message on the jumbotron.

It was a bit of a full-circle moment for the Malones, Reid had proposed to Ellyn at a Mavericks game in 2021.