Dallas Mavericks to hire Michigan’s Dusty May as next head coach, sources say

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The Brief The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a deal to hire University of Michigan head coach Dusty May, marking the first major hire under new president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri. May moves to the NBA after leading the Wolverines to an NCAA national championship in April, following a historic 2023 Final Four run with Florida Atlantic University. Replacing Jason Kidd after a disappointing 26-56 season, May inherits a Dallas roster centered around NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.



The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a deal to hire University of Michigan coach Dusty May as their next head coach, sources told ESPN on Monday.

What we know:

The move comes after May led the Wolverines to an NCAA national championship in April, capping off a dominant two-year stint in Ann Arbor.

The Mavericks began their coaching search in mid-May after mutually agreeing to part ways with previous head coach Jason Kidd. Kidd had led Dallas since 2021, guiding the franchise to two Western Conference Finals appearances and the 2024 NBA Finals. However, the team suffered a sharp regression last season, finishing with a 26-56 record amid injuries and roster turnover.

Who is Dusty May?

Dig deeper:

May, 49, represents the first major coaching hire under the Mavericks' new president of basketball operations, Masai Ujiri. A prominent factor in drawing May to Dallas was the opportunity to coach center Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall draft pick who was recently named the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Before his championship run at Michigan, May rose to national prominence in 2023 by leading Florida Atlantic University to a historic Final Four appearance as a No. 9 seed. Across eight seasons as a collegiate head coach, May compiled a 190-82 record without a single losing season.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.