Dallas Mavericks CEO on new arena: 'We're full speed ahead'

Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts and general manager Nico Harrison answered questions from reporters on Tuesday.

While much of the meeting focused on the Luka Dončić trade, Welts also spoke about the efforts to build a new arena.

There has been a great deal of speculation around the team's next location when the Mavs' lease at the American Airlines Center comes to an end in 2031.

Dallas Mavericks on new arena

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 19: Newly appointed Dallas Mavericks Chief Executive Officer Rick Welts looks on prior to the game against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center on December 19, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) Expand

Welts told reporters he believes the team's efforts to build a "new arena entertainment district" has been overshadowed by other turmoil among the team.

The CEO says the team has been in discussions with the city of Dallas to find a suitable 30 to 50 acres of land to build the arena.

A company connected to Las Vegas Sands, which is run by Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, owns a plot of land in Irving. The Texas Stadium site has been widely considered to be a possible location for a new arena.

Welts said the team is looking for a solution in Dallas before looking other places in the Metroplex.

"I think the progress we've made to date makes me very encouraged that you know, ultimately, you know, we're going to find that location within the boundaries of the city of Dallas," he said.

The team's goal is to have the new arena open for the 2031-2032 season.

The arena would also host events like concerts.

Gambling legislation's impact on Dallas Mavericks' new arena

The Mavericks' owners, the Adelson and Dumont families, have deep connections to the casino industry.

Las Vegas Sands has proposed a resort and casino attached to an arena in the past, but gambling appears unlikely to pass the Texas Legislature in the near future.

Welts says the plans for the arena will not depend on changes to the current laws.

"We're full speed ahead, with or without any legislation that permits casino gambling in Texas. So we're going to build absolutely the best facility for the Mavericks going forward. That's the focus, not dependent whatsoever on casino gambling in Texas," said Welts.

What does it mean for the Dallas Stars?

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 31: A general view of the American Airlines Center ahead of game between the NC State Wolfpack and the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by L Expand

Welts said the team will work with the Stars to improve the American Airlines Center for the time they remain in the building, but seemed to be intrigued by a basketball-only facility.

"There's some real advantages for basketball fans. If you design a basketball-only facility, you're not working around the larger geometry of a hockey rink versus a smaller floor footprint of a basketball court. So, at least at this point, we think the best option for the Mavericks right now, and for the experience of going to Mavericks games, would be to build a basketball-first facility," he said.