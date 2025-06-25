Dallas Maverick fans reaction to Cooper Flagg being selected No. 1 in 2025 NBA Draft

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, marking only the second time in franchise history they've held the top pick. Flagg was drafted in New York, while fans celebrated his selection at a watch party held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Local fans expressed excitement and relief over the pick, looking forward to a "fresh start" for the team with Flagg joining the roster.



Local perspective:

The moment Mavs fans have been waiting for and for many a moment they deserved as the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg is officially a Dallas Maverick.

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 25: Cooper Flagg looks on during the 2025 NBA Draft - Round One on June 25, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Basketball fans showed up at the American Airlines Center for the 2025 Mavs Draft Party with much anticipation of how the Dallas Mavericks will build for a better future.

For the second time in the franchise's history, the Dallas Mavericks have secured the No. 1 pick and the momentous occasion is being shared with a few former Dallas Mavericks and Dallas area icons.

The crew of play-by-play announcer Mark Followill and commentator Jeff Wade are joined by ESPN analyst Ted Emrich at the American Airlines Center.

Also in attendance was Mavs legend Rolando Blackman, and former Mavs No. 1 overall pick from the 1981 draft Mark Aguirre.

Dallas Wings' 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers was also in attendance, along with former Mavericks Nick Van Exel, Josh Howard and many more.

No. 1 pick: Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg grew up in Newport, Maine.

Cooper Flagg is 18 years old.

Flagg will turn 19 on December 21.

He is the youngest top pick since LeBron James was drafted directly out of high school in 2003.

Maine Governor Janet Mills proclaimed June 25, 2025, as "Cooper Flagg Day."

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in his freshman season at Duke.

Featured article

Fans react to Cooper Flagg selection

What they're saying:

Dallas Mavericks fan, Albert Huh, lives in Lewisville and graduated from Duke.

"I went to Duke for college, so I follow Duke very closely. When I saw we got the number one pick, I was hyped, we got my Dukian in Dallas," said Huh.

A sigh of relief from thousands inside the American Airlines Center watch party on Wednesday evening. Frisco resident, Darren Thomas explained the roller-coaster of emotions when FOX 4's Peyton Yager asked how he was feeling after the pick.

"I'm not going to lie… relieved."

"Because with Nico, anything can happen at this point. But I'm glad he did what's right."

With the excitement of Flagg on the new team, Thomas is ready for new beginnings along with the rest of the fan base.

"It's a fresh start. We can kind of turn the page and start to move on. Now we go into the moving on process," said Thomas.

"I can see playoffs, maybe western conference finals."

Former Mavericks All-Star: Rolando Blackman

"What's most important about the whole thing is that he comes in and has that fervor and fire to do the job. Not sit in the background as a rookie. He has to come in and take and use the talent that he has," said Blackman. "You're the one that is number one. You come in as a high-level talent. You get picked as a high-level talent."

Blackman raved about Flagg's talent and Flagg's future with the team.

"So now you have to come in and perform. But low and behold, he has the talent to fulfill the prophecy."

WNBA Superstar: Paige Bueckers

Someone who is also familiar with being a number one draft pick, Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers, stopped by.

"For me and I know Cooper thinks alot of the same, we have expectations of ourselves. Standards we set for ourselves. To run your own race and not run the race of comparison," said Bueckers.

"Just the embracement I felt from the people in the city and around the city, and it's an exciting time around the city."