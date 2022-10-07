Dallas man who runs PGA Memes account donates $1M to Children's Medical Center

article

The Dallas man who founded the popular PGA Memes social media accounts donated a million dollars to help expand Children's Medical Center Plano.

Travis Miller turned the accounts from a hobby into a full-time job gathering more than a million followers over a number of social media platforms.

In recognition of the gift, Children's Medical Center Plano will name the playroom at the newly expanded Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders after Miller's two youngest children, Nico and Mila.

Miller's children previously were treated at Children's Health.

Miller began raising money for Children's Medical Center Plano last year through a number of PGA Memes Challenge golf tournaments.

"Travis is a fantastic supporter of Children’s Health—he saw the needs of this rapidly-growing community and stepped up immediately to help make life better for children," said Brent Christopher, president of Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

The expansion of the hospital began last year and is expected to be complete by late 2024.

The hospital says the expansion will allow for more beds, physicians, and services.