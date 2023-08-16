Dallas man left paralyzed after being shot by car burglar

A Dallas man says he is determined to regain his ability to walk after a car burglar shot him in the kidney and spine.

The incident is also drawing attention to a recent increase in car thefts in Dallas.

With camera and phone alerts about thieves abounding today, the Dallas Police Department is reminding people to resist the instinct to intervene.

"Instinct is to run out there and stop them. It would probably be my instinct. You have to fight against that," said Dallas Police Deputy Chief Sharise Hadnot. "Once you run out there, you have increased your chance of being harmed for this vehicle that can easily be replaced."

That's what happened to Jesse Simmons. The 60-year-old husband, father of five and grandfather of four received an alert from his Ring camera and saw someone breaking into his car.

Armed with a firearm, Simmons confronted the thief who shot him. The bullet injured his kidney, liver and spine. He was paralyzed below his knees. It's unclear if he will be able to regain his ability to walk with rehabilitation.

Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon says this crime in their East Dallas community hits close to home.

"He'd been to my house to do my refrigerator. I'd see him at the East Dallas Chamber and different events," she said.

And like Simmons, other vehicle owners have a higher likelihood now of encountering a crook.

Numbers from Dallas police show a 35% increase in vehicle thefts this year compared with the same time period last year.

Hadnot says supply chain issues are increasing demand.

"Trying to get car parts is expensive, or you can't get it," he said. "So people steal car parts to try to get it."

Hadnot says having good lighting, cameras and even a simple AirTag that can track your car's movements are all good ideas. And people need to remember that many modern car models can run without the key fob.

"Don't leave your car running. A lot of people have the key fob. They think they are good and can leave the car running, doors locked. They go into the store. They're not good," he said. "They can drive until the gas runs out, and you are at the 7-Eleven with a key fob and no car."

Blackmon wants to urge whoever knows the person who shot Simmons to come forward.

"DPD is doing everything they can to make sure the individual is caught," she said.

Simmons’ family is offering an additional $10,000 reward through Crime Stoppers, bringing the total to $15,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-877-373-TIPS.