Dallas man jumped from window during apartment fire, arrested for arson

The Brief A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson after a Sunday afternoon apartment fire in Dallas. Fire officials say he jumped from his apartment window during the fire. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $25,000 bond.



A Dallas man has been arrested and charged with arson after an apartment fire that happened in the Love Field area of Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Koko Apartment Fire

Big picture view:

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) was called to the 2200 block of Empire Central just after noon for a report of an apartment fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke showing from the two-story complex. They were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour.

The fire damaged one apartment where the fire started, but seven other units were damaged by smoke and water.

Four people were displaced, but the complex was able to move them into vacant units.

During the investigation, they learned the fire was intentionally set by 51-year-old Zerick Lamont Jones. He was arrested and charged with first-degree felony arson, according to DFR officials.

DFR officials say he jumped from the window of his apartment and was injured. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation before he was booked into the Dallas County Jail. His bond has been set at $25,000.