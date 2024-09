article

The Brief A box truck hit a pedestrian on I-30 at Buckner Boulevard in Dallas around 3 a.m. Thursday. The man died at the accident scene. The truck driver stopped and is cooperating with an investigation.



A man was hit by a box truck and killed on Interstate 30 in Old East Dallas early Thursday morning.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 3 a.m. on I-30 at Buckner Boulevard.

A male pedestrian was hit by a box truck and died at the scene.

The truck’s driver stopped and talked to deputies.

Their investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.