Dallas man charged with trying to smuggle 187 guns into Mexico

A Dallas man is facing smuggling charges after Customs and Border Protection Officers found nearly 200 guns inside a trailer.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Santiago Ramirez attempted to cross into Mexico at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry on Oct. 30.

During a vehicle inspection, officers noticed a sidewall of a trailer Ramirez was pulling appeared to have been altered.

Officers found 187 firearms wrapped in cellophane and hidden inside the trailer's wall.

Ramirez is charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms, one count of trafficking firearms, one count of conspiracy to smuggle goods from the U.S. and one count of smuggling goods from the U.S.

If found guilty, he could face a maximum of 15 years for each of the firearms charges, 10 years for the smuggling goods charge and 5 years for the conspiracy to smuggle goods charge.