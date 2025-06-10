Dallas man charged with shooting at undercover FBI officer

article

The Brief A Dallas man is charged with shooting at an undercover FBI task force officer during a federal surveillance operation. The shooting allegedly happened as authorities worked to stop a plot to rob another drug trafficker of methamphetamine. The officer was not injured, and the suspect is now in federal custody, facing a potential life sentence if convicted.



A Dallas man has been arrested after being accused of shooting at an undercover FBI Task Force Officer who was conducting surveillance to prevent a drug robbery, federal authorities announced.

An Alleged Plot to Rob Traffickers

Andres Saucedo, Jr., 41, was arrested on Wednesday, June 4, and charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy E. Larson.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened on May 19 while federal agents were surveilling Saucedo and another man, Angel Flores, who were allegedly plotting to rob 30 to 40 kilograms of methamphetamine from another drug trafficker.

Court documents allege that Saucedo and Flores realized they were being followed and tried to lead federal agents into an ambush. Before they reached the intended location, Saucedo allegedly fired a weapon at a vehicle carrying an undercover officer, who was not injured. The officer is a member of the Dallas Police Department, serving on an FBI task force.

The charges stem from a broader investigation into a drug trafficking organization with ties to Mexico. According to court documents, Saucedo and Flores were involved in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin. Flores was arrested on May 21, a day after the two allegedly arranged the sale of two kilograms of methamphetamine.

Flores was also charged with similar crimes in May 2025.

Saucedo has a prior federal conviction from 2011 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, for which he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A Stark Reminder of the Danger'

What they're saying:

"We are fighting drug trafficking on multiple dangerous fronts, as demonstrated by this case," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. "Beyond the tragic effects of the illegal drugs that cross our country’s border and flood our communities, drug traffickers unleash significant violence on each other, in our neighborhoods, and against the brave law enforcement officers attempting to stop them. The full prosecution of those in the drug trade and the violence they bring is a top priority for the safety of our law enforcement partners and our citizens."

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the danger agents and task force officers face every day," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "The FBI stands by our colleagues as they carry out their duties to keep our communities safe and pledge to investigate those who use violence against law enforcement."

"Assaulting a Federal Agent can never be tolerated and undermines the very fabric of our ability to conduct drug investigations safely and effectively," said Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division. "We do our jobs to make our community safer, and we will use every tool available to investigate and prosecute those who feel violent acts against our agents are held accountable."

"The Dallas Police Department could not be more proud of the work that was done by the women and men of not only our department, but our Federal partners as well," said Chief of Police Daniel Comeaux of the Dallas Police Department. "These joint task force and collaborations are essential in keeping our community and its members safe."

Suspects Face Life in Prison

What's next:

Both Saucedo and Flores are being held in federal custody. If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of life in prison. A criminal complaint is an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The investigation was a multi-agency effort involving the DEA, FBI, HSI, and police departments from Dallas, Grand Prairie, and Coppell.