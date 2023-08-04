Dallas man charged in connection week-long string of aggravated robberies
DALLAS - Dallas police announced the arrests of a man in connection to a string of robberies in Southwest Dallas.
28-year-old Raymond Guerra was arrested on four counts of aggravated robbery.
Raymond Guerra
The aggravated robberies started on July 28 and continued through August 3.
Police say the charges are in connection with:
- July 28, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Business, 2300 block of W. Illinois Avenue
- July 30, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Individual, 2300 block of W. Illinois Avenue
- July 31, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Business, 2300 block of Mountain Lake Road
- August 2, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Business, 2300 block of W. Illinois Avenue
- August 2, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Individual, 2100 block of Wilbur Street
- August 2, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Business, 2300 block of W. Illinois Avenue
- August 3, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Business, 2400 block of S. Hampton Road
In one of the incidents on August 2, Guerra attempted to shoot an armed security guard, but the gun malfunctioned, according to police.
DPD says they recovered items stolen during the robberies, a gun and cash.