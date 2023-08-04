Dallas man charged in connection week-long string of aggravated robberies

Dallas police announced the arrests of a man in connection to a string of robberies in Southwest Dallas.

28-year-old Raymond Guerra was arrested on four counts of aggravated robbery.

Raymond Guerra

The aggravated robberies started on July 28 and continued through August 3.

Police say the charges are in connection with:

July 28, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Business, 2300 block of W. Illinois Avenue

July 30, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Individual, 2300 block of W. Illinois Avenue

July 31, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Business, 2300 block of Mountain Lake Road

August 2, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Business, 2300 block of W. Illinois Avenue

August 2, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Individual, 2100 block of Wilbur Street

August 2, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Business, 2300 block of W. Illinois Avenue

August 3, 2023, Aggravated Robbery Business, 2400 block of S. Hampton Road

In one of the incidents on August 2, Guerra attempted to shoot an armed security guard, but the gun malfunctioned, according to police.

DPD says they recovered items stolen during the robberies, a gun and cash.