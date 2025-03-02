Dallas man charged with DWI after fatal pedestrian crash in East Oak Cliff

article

Dallas Police have identified a man accused of running over a pedestrian early Saturday morning in the East Oak Cliff area. Police say he has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Fatal Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

Dallas police say on March 1, just before 1:30 a.m., an unidentified male pedestrian was crawling in the roadway of S. Great Trinity Forest Way near Bonnie View in the East Oak Cliff area.

Witnesses told police a person tried to move the pedestrian out of the roadway to a safe location, but was unsuccessful.

Shortly after, a gold vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Kente Kelly, was eastbound when it crashed into the pedestrian.

Police say Kelly drove a short distance, but returned to the scene and called 911.

Kelly told police he thought he ran over an animal.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kelly was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail where he is being held on a $1,500 bond.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the pedestrian who died.