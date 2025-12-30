Immigrant in Dallas to care for disabled son detained during annual check-in

article

The Brief A North Texas family says a man was wrongfully detained during a routine ICE check-in. They claim Maher Tarabishi is the primary caregiver for his disabled adult son, now hospitalized. ICE has not commented as the family seeks his release on humanitarian grounds.



A North Texas family is fighting for the release of a man who was taken into custody by immigration enforcement.

They say he was wrongfully detained, and now it's impacting his son, who he takes care of.

ICE detention of Maher Tarabishi

Maher Tarabishi

Maher Tarabishi's family says he came to the United States legally in 1994 on a tourist visa.

Since then, they say he's been doing routine check-ins at the ICE field office in Dallas. On Oct. 28, while doing his yearly routine check-in, he was detained.

The 62-year-old Jordan national has now been sitting in an ICE detention facility for more than two months. His family is demanding he be released on humanitarian grounds, claiming he is the primary caregiver for his disabled son.

Family holds press conference

What they're saying:

"My uncle has never done anything wrong in this country. He has followed the laws and abided by everything. He went to his immigration appointments on the dot," said Loui Tarabishi, Maher's cousin.

On Tuesday, friends and supporters held a news conference outside Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, where Tarabishi's 30-year-old disabled son, Wael, is hospitalized.

Wael suffers from a progressive muscle disorder called Pompe disease. His father is his primary caregiver. Relatives say Wael has been hospitalized twice since his father was detained.

Maher Tarabishi and his son, Wael.

"We are angry and we are heartbroken. This should have never happened," said Maher's daughter-in-law Shahd Arnaout.

"(He) is not a criminal, he is not dangerous. He is a father who has spent his entire life caring for his disabled son," Arnaout continued.

Arnaout says Maher's son relies on the man's help for survival.

"His father knows how to keep him breathing, how to keep him alive," she said.

What does the law say?

Eric Cedillo is an attorney not involved in this case. He spoke with FOX 4 about the ongoing increase in ICE presence and operations in the U.S.

"The administration made it clear from the beginning they were going to increase the numbers of deportable persons," Cedillo said.

During President Donald Trump's second term, ICE has significantly increased the detention of asylum seekers who have never been charged with a crime.

"And the easiest way to do that is to have people who are currently in the system. They can just utilize that, to pick those people up at their offices," said Cedillo.

Maher reportedly is in the U.S. on a supervision order. Even though his asylum claim was denied, his family says he has been allowed to stay in the U.S. since he takes care of his adult son — until now.

"That's totally discretionary," Cedillo said. "They can kind of revoke that at any period in time."

Loved ones are demanding Maher be released on humanitarian grounds.

FOX 4 reached out to ICE for comment on this case, but they have yet to respond.