Dallas Love Field runway closes for safety upgrades

Published  August 5, 2024 6:56am CDT
Southwest Airlines
Dallas Love Field Airport is closing one of its main runways starting on Monday so that crews can make safety improvements. It could impact flights as the summer travel season comes to an end.

Travelers could see some delays at Dallas Love Field Airport due to construction. The airport is closing down one of its runways for the next few months.

Runway 13R-31L is the main commercial air carrier runway at Love Field.

A weeks-long closure will allow crew members to make changes and install drainage infrastructure along the taxiway side of the runway.

The runway was built in the 1960s, so a reconstruction is needed.

Once the project is complete, the runway will meet design guidelines set by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The upgrade will also include a new LED lighting system.

The closure starts on Monday and will last 85 days. Crews hope to complete it by Oct. 29.

People traveling through Love Field are encouraged to check their flight status for any delays.