Dallas Love Field named top 'large' airport in North America for traveler satisfaction

article

An airport satisfaction study by J.D. Power found that Dallas Love Field is North America’s best airport among those with 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year.

Love Field, which is home to Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, was able to move up a spot after coming in second in the category last year.

While Love Field topped the “large” airports category, DFW International Airport came in sixth among airports with 33 million or more passengers per year.

The survey ranked airports on six factors: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage and retail.

Each airport gets a score based on a 1000-point scale, and Love Field scored an 844, while DFW Airport was at a 791.