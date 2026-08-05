Dallas Love Field ground stop linked to communications issue

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The Brief A ground stop was issued Wednesday morning for flights arriving at Dallas Love Field due to a communications equipment issue. The delay applied to arriving flights from across the Southwest region and was scheduled to last through 10:45 a.m., with a medium chance of extension. Officials did not disclosed the specific cause of the communications failure.



A ground stop has been lifted at Dallas Love Field following issues with communications equipment.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground stop was issued at 9:42 a.m. on Wednesday.

It was set to last through 10:45 a.m. with a medium chance of being extended longer. However, it was not extended.

The cause was listed as a communications equipment issue.

The grounding applied to flights arriving at Love Field from other airports in the southwest region of the country including airports with air traffic control centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Memphis, and Albuquerque regions.

What we don't know:

No details were provided about the cause of the communications issue.