Dallas Love Field ground stop linked to communications issue
DALLAS - A ground stop has been lifted at Dallas Love Field following issues with communications equipment.
What we know:
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground stop was issued at 9:42 a.m. on Wednesday.
It was set to last through 10:45 a.m. with a medium chance of being extended longer. However, it was not extended.
The cause was listed as a communications equipment issue.
The grounding applied to flights arriving at Love Field from other airports in the southwest region of the country including airports with air traffic control centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Memphis, and Albuquerque regions.
What we don't know:
No details were provided about the cause of the communications issue.
The Source: The information in this story comes from FAA air traffic control updates.