Church catches fire near Dallas Love Field Airport

Crews in Dallas are responding to a massive church fire near Dallas Love Field Airport.

The fire started around 1:15 p.m. at Iglesia Adventista Church on Bombay Avenue and Denton Drive.

Crews began with an interior attack on the vacant two-story church, but had to request a second and then third alarm.

Images from SKY 4 show flames coming out of the roof and windows of the building.

There have been no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Dallas Love Field tells FOX 4 that aircraft traffic were temporarily redirected to different runways due to the smoke.

Dallas ISD's Obadiah Knight Elementary School is nearby.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.