Dallas leaders encourage families to stay home, make alternative plans for Halloween

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said trick-or-treating is not safe right now due to the pandemic and the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins worked to get that message out about a safe Halloween Thursday morning.

“It's really up to all of us to do what we can to get those numbers lower. And we all love our kids and Halloween is a special time. It's a kid-centric holiday that they all look forward to. But I know as a parent and we all know there’s... it's not the only way you can have fun. To go from house to house getting candy, right?” said Judge Jenkins, who dressed up for the interview. “We know we can find ways to make memories and have fun as families together with the people we live around all the time without doing that.”

Mayor Johnson said his sons William and George love Halloween. It’s a big deal to them and they were pretty upset to learn they would not be going out Saturday night.

“No fair!” Johnson’s sons argued.

But the two costumed Darth Vader and Ghostbusters characters softened with the promise of baking cookies, carving pumpkins and watching movies.

“What we want is for everyone in Dallas to follow our lead. I just want to let everyone know there are still ways you can have fun and your kids can still have a blast and not actually put your neighbors or yourself at greater risk,” the mayor said.

Jenkins said his family also plans to stay home and will take a virtual hayride from the couch then have an Easter egg-type scavenger hunt for candy.

Earlier this week, the Tarrant County health department issued some safety guidelines for those who are still planning to go trick-or-treating or pass out candy.

The department considers trick-or-treating a medium risk activity but said there are some things people can do to make it safer such as placing factory-wrapped treats out on a table, avoiding homemade treats, using hand sanitizer after grabbing anything from a common bowl, staying 6 feet away from other families and wiping down candy before it is eaten.

