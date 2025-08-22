Dallas leaders announce short-term plan to curb Deep Ellum crime

The Brief Dallas city councilman Jesse Moreno has unveiled a short-term plan to address the recent increase in crime in the Deep Ellum entertainment district. The plan includes an increased presence of police and code enforcement, as well as the temporary closure of a bar cited as a "hub of violence." The city is also experimenting with reopening a street that was previously closed, while a long-term plan is expected in the fall.



It's been exactly one month since Dallas city councilman Jesse Moreno heard feedback from dozens of Deep Ellum residents and business owners worried about a recent uptick in violent crime in the entertainment district.

Today, Moreno unveiled a short-term plan which consists of an increased police and code enforcement presence.

What we know:

Councilman Moreno detailed nearly a dozen steps they're taking to address the problem. The most immediate and visible will be an increased police and code enforcement presence in Deep Ellum.

In response to crime concerns, the city of Dallas recently ordered the temporary closure of Rodeo Dallas.

Dallas police say the bar is a hub of violence and crime in Deep Ellum and that officers assigned to the district end up spending most of their shift keeping an eye on the establishment.

In court, the bar's representatives said Rodeo Dallas is taking steps to address the complaints and improve crowd control.

And as the legal process plays out, councilman Moreno says the increased police presence, which includes mounted patrol, can focus on other safety issues in the area.

Local perspective:

"I have seen first-hand when problematic clubs are not in operation DPD can walk out on sidewalks and address things like public intoxication, open containers, illegal alcohol sales, and we've been able to increase those numbers to keep Deep Ellum safe when it comes to quality of life," said Moreno.

The Dallas Police Department recently closed several roads in the district in an effort to minimize crime.

A police major overseeing the operations says this weekend they'll re-open Indiana Street at Malcolm X Blvd to see how it goes.

What they're saying:

Allen Falkner is one of several Deep Ellum business owners frustrated with the summer's spate of shootings that have seemingly overshadowed Dallas' popular entertainment district.

"I'm optimistic, but as always, until we see a tremendous amount of change it's hard to say how I feel," said Falkner. "I know businesses down here are suffering. They're closing."

On Friday, he and others attended a community meeting hosted by city and community leaders working together to find a solution.

"It's has been a hard summer, but I've got to tell you I feel energized," said one community leader. "We have to have a thriving night economy, but it has to be a safe one."

Mary Clark lives on the to-be-reopened street of Indiana Street.

"Um, I need a little more action going, not just here what we have in store for the future, but everyone wants now," said Mary Clark. "There are some real concerns that need some immediate attention."

What's next:

Councilman Moreno says in the Fall, city staff will deliver their proposal with solutions that include zoning and non-zoning tools to continue addressing quality of life and public safety in Deep Ellum.

In the meantime, Councilman Moreno is urging the community to attend two upcoming budget town hall meetings being held next week.