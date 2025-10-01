Dallas juveniles charged after truck rammed into Garland gun store

The Brief Two Dallas teenagers, aged 14 and 16, have been charged with burglary of a building for attempting to break into a Garland gun store. The suspects drove a large moving truck into the front of Lateral Limits gun store last week but fled the scene without taking any property. The teens were identified after a Garland detective connected a vehicle used in the burglary to a separate incident in Lewisville.



Garland police have charged two teenagers with burglary of a building in connection with an attempt to break into a gun store by driving a large moving truck into the front of the business last week.

The suspects, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old both from Dallas, are currently being held at the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center, police announced Tuesday. Their identities are being withheld because of their ages.

Garland gun store incident

Ramming the Store

The backstory:

Garland officers responded to a burglary attempt at Lateral Limits gun store, located in the 5200 block of Broadway Boulevard, just after 3 a.m. Friday, September 26, 2025.

Police found a large moving truck had been intentionally driven into the storefront.

Surveillance footage showed multiple individuals involved in the incident. Despite the damage, the suspects quickly left the scene in several passenger cars without taking any property from the business.

Connecting the Cases

Dig deeper:

A Garland detective working the case developed leads that connected a vehicle used in the Garland break-in to an incident that happened later that same morning in Lewisville, where two juveniles were arrested.

Through further investigation, the detective gathered enough evidence to charge the 14-year-old and 16-year-old with the attempted burglary in Garland.

The investigation is active, and detectives are continuing to work with surrounding agencies to identify additional suspects. Police said further charges may be filed.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Garland Crime Stoppers.