Dallas juvenile dies after accidental shooting, police say

By
Published  April 6, 2025 1:53pm CDT
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
The Brief

    • A juvenile died after an accidental shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas on Saturday night.
    • The preliminary investigation revealed the juvenile accidentally shot themselves.
    • The shooting is still under investigation.

DALLAS - A Dallas juvenile died late Saturday night after accidentally shooting themselves in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas, police say.

Dallas juvenile dies

What we know:

Police were called to the 2000 block of Alaska Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital where they later died.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name, exact age or gender of the juvenile who died.

This shooting is still under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

East Oak Cliff