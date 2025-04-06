Dallas juvenile dies after accidental shooting, police say
article
DALLAS - A Dallas juvenile died late Saturday night after accidentally shooting themselves in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas, police say.
What we know:
Police were called to the 2000 block of Alaska Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital where they later died.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name, exact age or gender of the juvenile who died.
This shooting is still under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.