Dallas juvenile dies after accidental shooting, police say

A Dallas juvenile died late Saturday night after accidentally shooting themselves in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas, police say.

Dallas juvenile dies

What we know:

Police were called to the 2000 block of Alaska Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital where they later died.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name, exact age or gender of the juvenile who died.

This shooting is still under investigation.