North Texans keeping an eye on the weather for Father's Day, Juneteenth weekend

Juneteenth celebrations kicked off in Arlington Saturday.

People were prepared with umbrellas for the rain, but also the excessive heat. Organizers were prepared with a variety of ways to keep people cool.

"It’s a time to come together as a community, show our talents, show our arts and bring family back together," said Jerry Farmer, who is chapter president of the Arlington Sigma Chapter Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

This is the second year for the event at the Levitt Pavilion.

Since it is an outdoor music venue, organizers were constantly checking the forecast.

"We watch lightning and wind speeds. We’re always communicating with our team and worrying about the safety of our guests and there’s our equipment," said Letatia Teykl, who is executive director for Levitt Pavilion Arlington.

Teykl was paying close attention to the rising temperatures.

"We have free water. We have a cooling rags if anybody wants them. We’re just kind of watching," she said.

Arlington police and EMS crews were also at the event.

The heat didn’t keep people of all ages from enjoying the live music, food, and vendors from more than 40 Black-owned businesses.

"I can handle it, bring it on. The hotter the better," Jean Gage said.

Gage just moved to Arlington from California.

"I can handle muggy. Thunder, lightning, mmm, not really. But I’ll get used to it because this is now going to be home, so I have to get used to it," Gage added.

MORE: Weather Coverage from FOX 4

Dark clouds did create an overcast sky in the evening.

It was cooler than when vendor Kalvin Hinton set up his tent.

"It started off at about 100 degrees. It felt like it was 105," Hinton said. "In Texas, you plan on something in June, you just have to plan for it to be hot."

If rain did come through, Hinton said they had umbrellas and tents.

"Very unpredictable, but I mean, the weather should hold up. We’re going to be here until around 10 o’clock, so let’s just pray for no rain right now," Hinton added.