Dallas Jewish high school basketball team overcomes adversity to win state championship

The Brief The Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy basketball team started the season 0-5, but they managed to rally together to win the TAPPS 3A Championship.



A Dallas Jewish school is celebrating winning a state championship in basketball after a season marked with adversity.

The team's MVP's sister is battling leukemia, and his dad is in remission after a cancer battle of his own.

Rallying Together

Akiba Yavneh Academy started the season 0-5. Then, they remembered what they were playing for.

‘Staying together’ has been the anthem this season for Akiba Yavneh Academy.

"We had our ups and downs, but we stayed together," said senior student and MVP Darren Sacher.

Facing Opposition

"After October 7, we faced a lot of opposition," said Ayelet Haviv’s one of the player’s parents. "The boys heard slurs they did not even know what it meant. So it’s amazing for them to overcome it, and we know we, as a community, are here to stand together."

Mark Elfenbein, sports radio personality with The Ticket, said the team’s turnaround came from within.

"Confidence builds confidence. All of a sudden, you start believing in each other," he said. "We all heard about the things going on during the tournament on the court and off the court. That shows a whole bunch more about what they were all about how they can fight through and win the whole thing. That is the icing on the cake."

Overcoming Medical Battles

For Darren, the championship medal belongs to his sister, Ray.

"My sister was diagnosed with cancer and my dad, too. It was a hard year," he admitted. "I wrote ‘Ray’ in my shoe, and it gave me motivation to push through."

"He brought it for her. I am certain of that," said his father, David Sacher.

David had his own medical battle. He is now in remission after a diagnosis with high-risk prostate cancer in the fall.

"We are stronger for this whole thing," he said.

Because of her low immunity, Ray watched the finals from home.

"I knew she was watching," said Ray. "I was so happy to see her."

The Scoreboard of Life

The Bulldogs were down by five in the fourth quarter of the final but managed to take down top-ranked Waco Live Oak Classical.

Head Coach Zack Pollack said the state championship is only part of what this team won.

"The scoreboard on the court is great, but the scoreboard in life? That is where we are teaching kids. You don’t have to win a state championship to be a champion," he said.

Darren will be headed to UT Austin in the fall, where he plans to study kinesiology.