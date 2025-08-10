Dallas ISD track star, state champ dies unexpectedly before senior year begins

article

The Brief Roy Hughes, a 17-year-old star student and athlete from Lincoln High School, died just before his senior year, according to his family. He was found unresponsive at his home after practice on Friday. An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.



Just days before 17-year-old Roy Hughes was to start his senior year at Lincoln High School, his family is mourning the loss of the star student and athlete.

Lincoln High track star dies

What we know:

According to Dallas Police, officers were called to the 1800 block of West Mockingbird Lane on Friday around noon. When they arrived, they found Hughes unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced him dead.

His mother, Virginia Mosley, tells FOX 4 News Roy went to practice Friday morning. After practice, he went home and fell asleep. His mother says he never woke up.

Roy Hughes (Source: Virginia Mosley)

What we don't know:

An autopsy is being performed to determine Hughes' cause of death.

About Roy Hughes

Hughes was about to start his senior year at Lincoln Heights.

He was a state champion athlete. He won the 4A state title in 2025 for the 300 hurdles with a time of 36.58.

What's next:

A balloon release will be held in his honor on Sunday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m. at Lincoln High School.