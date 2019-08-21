Dallas ISD student selected for starring role in Tina Turner Broadway musical

A Dallas ISD student is on her way to Broadway.

10-year-old Skye Turner's star power has been shining for years. Now, she's been cast in a musical depicting the life of Tina Turner.

Skye begins rehearsals next week for the anticipated Broadway show chronicling the life of a superstar with whom she just happens to share the same last name.

The 10-year-old Dallas ISD student has been the top vote-getter the past two years in the district's MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. She's a vocal powerhouse and is now preparing to play a young version of Tina Turner.

Skye was having lunch right after her last callback audition when she got the exciting news.

"About 20 minutes later, they called and said, ‘Congratulations! You got the part!'" she recalled. "My eyes widened. I was in shock!"

Skye and her dad, LaQuentis Turner, have relocated to the East Coast so she can prepare for the role.

"You look at someone like Tina Turner and really her playing a young Tina Turner is amazing and a dream come true," her dad said.

Back in Dallas at Charles Rice Learning Center where Skye attended, her music instructor shares her excitement but is not surprised.

"We noticed it from the very beginning," said Ms. Carmalie Sims, Skye's old music instructor. "Whatever song we'd sing, she'd always add to it. She has an ear for music. She can tell when the pitch is off. If we're singing it wrong, 'No, Ms. Sims. We didn't do it right.'"

Skye and her dad are making their temporary home with a relative in New Jersey while the rest of her family remains in Dallas.

The show is called 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' It is set to open in November.