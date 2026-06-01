Dallas ISD student receives international soccer scholarship
DALLAS - A recent Dallas ISD graduate became the first in the district to earn a soccer scholarship, and he'll be playing the sport internationally.
What we know:
Joe Gonzalez has received a soccer scholarship at the University of Central Lancashire in England, and will play semi-pro for the Macclesfield Football Club, a sixth-division club.
Gonzalez, a recent graduate of Lincoln High School in Dallas, is the first DISD student to ever receive a soccer scholarship. He's also the first member of his family to attend a four-year college or university.
Joe Gonzalez
Gonzalez was captain of the Lincoln High School soccer team, and also finished second in his graduating class, earning All-State Academic-Athletic Team honors.
Soccer runs in Gonzalez's family; his mother, father, uncle and brother all played the sport.
What they're saying:
"I'm super grateful. I mean, it's something that I've been waiting on," Gonzalez told FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.
"I've been working on it for sure, and I'm super grateful because, I mean, it's hours being put into it, and now it's showing."
Joe Gonzalez
Lincoln High School coach Stanley Haines credits Gonzalez with turning around the school's soccer program. Lincoln played in the state tournament this past season.
"I've told him several times — I'll see you on ESPN!" Haines told Rabb.
What's next:
Gonzalez plans on studying sports business.
Before beginning classes next fall, Gonzalez will work at a supermarket this summer to be able to afford return trips to the United States to see family.
The Source: Information in this story comes from an interview with Joe Gonzalez.