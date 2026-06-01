Dallas ISD student receives international soccer scholarship

The Brief Dallas ISD student Joe Gonzalez has received a scholarship to play soccer at the University of Central Lancashire in England. The Lincoln High School graduate is the first DISD student to receive a soccer scholarship, and the first in his family to attend a four-year college. Gonzalez captained the Lincoln soccer team and finished second in his graduating class, earning a spot on the All-State Athletic-Academic Team.



A recent Dallas ISD graduate became the first in the district to earn a soccer scholarship, and he'll be playing the sport internationally.

What we know:

Joe Gonzalez has received a soccer scholarship at the University of Central Lancashire in England, and will play semi-pro for the Macclesfield Football Club, a sixth-division club.

Gonzalez, a recent graduate of Lincoln High School in Dallas, is the first DISD student to ever receive a soccer scholarship. He's also the first member of his family to attend a four-year college or university.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Joe Gonzalez

Gonzalez was captain of the Lincoln High School soccer team, and also finished second in his graduating class, earning All-State Academic-Athletic Team honors.

Soccer runs in Gonzalez's family; his mother, father, uncle and brother all played the sport.

What they're saying:

"I'm super grateful. I mean, it's something that I've been waiting on," Gonzalez told FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

"I've been working on it for sure, and I'm super grateful because, I mean, it's hours being put into it, and now it's showing."

Joe Gonzalez

Lincoln High School coach Stanley Haines credits Gonzalez with turning around the school's soccer program. Lincoln played in the state tournament this past season.

"I've told him several times — I'll see you on ESPN!" Haines told Rabb.

What's next:

Gonzalez plans on studying sports business.

Before beginning classes next fall, Gonzalez will work at a supermarket this summer to be able to afford return trips to the United States to see family.