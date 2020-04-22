Dallas ISD sending 10,000 mobile hot spots for student to learn at home

article

The Dallas Independent School District is distributing 10,000 internet hot spots to keep all of its students connected.

The school district said staff members worked over the weekend to get the new devices ready.

The hot spots will allow students to access the internet for school work but have restrictions on other content.

About 30% of Dallas ISD students do not have home internet access.

Many have also been given laptop computers to use while learning from home.

