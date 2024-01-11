Dallas ISD announces its new police chief
DALLAS - Dallas ISD has chosen a new police chief.
Albert Martinez comes to the school district with more than three decades of law enforcement experience.
Martinez is currently the executive assistant chief of police with Dallas PD.
He also worked as director of security for the Catholic Diocese of Dallas.
Dallas ISD's current chief, John Lawton, announced his retirement last fall.
Martinez will take over as the Dallas ISD police chief next month.